HM Sri Amit Shah Addresses Police Commemoration Day Parade In New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (fpj): Home Minister Amit Shah at Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial in New Delhi stated that names of 292 cops who sacrificed their lives for the country will be added to the list today. “So far, 34,800 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. 292 martyrs will be added to this list today,” said HM Shah at National Police Memorial.
