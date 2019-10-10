Heavy Rains In Pune- 1 Dead After Tree Falls On Bus

Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 10: One person died after a tree fell on a service bus belonging to the Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra’s Pune on October 09. The incident took place following heavy rainfall in city. Speaking to media, the fire brigade department said, “One person died due to falling of a tree near Grahak Peth area on Tilak road due to heavy rain in the city.
