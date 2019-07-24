Heavy Rainfall Leads To Waterlogging In Mumbai

Normal life in parts of Mumbai has been hit due to waterlogging situation. The waterlogging caused major inconvenience to the commuters. The vehicles and pedestrians waded through flooded streets in Hindmata area following heavy rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperature hovered at 27 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius today.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)