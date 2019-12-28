From Jiah Khan to Kushal Punjabi: Tragic cases of suicide among celebs

Whether stars are in front of the camera or when they post on their social media feed -- their life is an epitome of all things glamourous, glitzy and sparkling. That's a stark contrast to another side of showbiz, which is about struggling with the unpredictable nature of the job. Anxiety at times leads to depression and at times ends with suicides.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)