Fire Breaks Out In Rajasthan’s Jaipur Hospital

A fire broke out in an ICU room of JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur due to short circuit in the wee hours of Monday morning. Around 25 children were admitted in the ward at the time of the incident. Later, they have been shifted to the emergency ward. Further details in the incident are awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)