Festival for Rajinikanth fans as 'Darbar' hits theatres

Superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Darbar' hit theatres on January 9. Rajini's fanatics turned up in large numbers at movie theatres to watch the movie's first show in wee hours. Super-enthused fans were seen celebrating the release by donning Rajini tees and cutting cakes. They stood in long queue and showcased their dancing skills.
