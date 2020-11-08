Explained: What Joe Biden means to India?

Even before he became the vice president under the Obama government, Biden had always advocated a stronger relationship with India. Joe Biden also played a very important role in deepening strategic engagement with India. In 2006 for example, Biden had been very vocal about his vision for the future of US-India relations claiming that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States.
