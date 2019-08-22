ED Summons To Raj Thackeray: Mumbai Police Tightens Security Outside ED’s Mumbai Office

Security has been beefed up outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Supremo Raj Thackeray will be present for questioning at ED office on August 22. Similar arrangement of security has been made at Shivaji Park near Raj Thackeray’s residence to maintain law and order situation.
