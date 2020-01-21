Documents were burnt at DTC office as Kejriwal is scared: Tajinder Bagga

Documents related to Delhi Transport Corporation were burnt after fire broke out in office on January 20. Speaking to ANI, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claimed that CM Kejriwal was scared of BJP coming to Delhi an that’s why documents were burnt at DTC office. “BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal is afraid of this.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)