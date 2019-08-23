Devotees Offer Prayers On The Occasion Of #Janmashtami

‘Krishna Janmashtami’ celebrated across the nation on August 23. Devotees flocked to ISKCON temple to offer prayers in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, temples in Mathura illuminated on the special occasion. ‘Janmashtami’ is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu.
