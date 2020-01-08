Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone supported the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by attending the protest outside the campus on January 07. The students are protesting against the attack inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on evening of January 05. Former president of JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar was also present during the protest.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)