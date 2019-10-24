Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts to results of Maharashtra And Haryana Assembly Elections 2019

Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacted to results of Maharashtra and Haryana’s Vidhan Sabha Elections 2019. She said, “I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy for both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased.” Both Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections were held on October 21.
