Children smiling in time of conflict reassure all hope is not lost: Dia Mirza at JLF

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza said, “We learn a lot from people, stories and especially from good human beings. When we follow the real humanite at the grass root level and you see the faces of children in conflict their smiling faces even in a time of conflict reassures you that all hope is not lost.” “Conversations lead to discoveries and it’s us grown up who have a problem,” she added.
