Chhapaak PUBLIC REVIEW | Moviegoers hail Deepika’s performance in the movie

Deepika Padukone-starrer much awaited ‘Chhapaak’ released on January 10. Film is based on real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Audiences praised Deepika’s performance in the film.
The movie released on January 10 amid boycott calls by a section of the people over the actor’s visit to JNU campus on Jan 10 to support the protesting students.
