Chandrayaan 2 Launch Today: How And Where To Watch India’s Moon Mission Live

Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1 began on Sunday evening.
