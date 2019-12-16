CAA protests: Why are students protesting? Here's all you need to know

Braving the freezing the cold, hundreds of students poured into the streets outside the Jamia Millia University on Monday morning to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. The protesters included women students from several states. Local residents and some guardians also came out in the support of protesting students.
