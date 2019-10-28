Breaking News: ISIS Chief Baghdadi dead, Trump says DNA Test Confirm It's Him

United States President Donald Trump said that the founder of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He said, “Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world.”
