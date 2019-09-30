Bihar flood Latest: 29 Dead As Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rainfall led to water-logging in several parts of Patna. According to Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, at least 29 people have died due to rainfall. Bihar government also has asked Indian Air Force for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines in the flood-affected areas of Patna.
