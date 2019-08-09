Article 370 Revoked: Students Hoist National Flag At Entry Gate Of Govt College In Kathua

Students of Government Degree College of Kathua hoisted the National Flag on the entry gate of college. Hoisting of National Flag was followed by the abrogation of Article 370. They also chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Government of India has recently scrapped off ‘Article 370’ that ended the special status of J&K as a state. They also made made two UTs i.e. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh respectively.