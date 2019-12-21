Anti-CAA protest: Police arrest 10 people in connection with violence in Delhi's Daryaganj

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with violence during anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Daryaganj area on December 20. Section 144 had been imposed in several areas of Delhi and metro services were closed in few of the stations. Protests have erupted across Delhi and parts of India against the Act.
