All you need to know about Kamala Harris

Born in Oakland and growing up in Berkeley, Harris spent her school years in Canada, where her mother was working. Kamala Harris went to college in the U.S., spending four years at Howard University. Post that she went on to earn her law degree at the University of California, Hastings, and soon after began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Harris has been married to her husband Douglas Emhoff. She became the top prosecutor for San Francisco in 2003, before being elected the first woman and the first black person to serve as California’s attorney general in 2010