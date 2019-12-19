AISF stops train in Patna to protest against CAA, NRC

All India Students Federation (AISF) members stopped train at Rajendra Nagar railway station as a part of their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Meanwhile, CPI-M workers also blocked railway track at Laheriasarai railway station in Darbhanga against CAA and NRC.
