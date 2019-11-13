After 'Housefull 4', Kriti Sanon Joins Akshay Kumar For Bachchan Pandey'

Christmas 2020 is going to be merrier as Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar once again for 'Bachchan Pandey'! The film being helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in association with NGE Movies, will see the two romancing yet again after their last release 'Housefull 4'.
