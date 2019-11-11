Aaditya Thackeray is a visionary leader: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant

While speaking to ANI on Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said, “You will get to know his (Aaditya Thackeray) potential if you watch him on YouTube. What a potential that young boy is having and there is a true leadership.” “He is a visionary leader of the country,” he added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)