73rd Independence Day: Famous Monuments Lit Up On The Eve I-Day

Famous monuments across the country were illuminated on the eve of 73rd Independence Day. Prominent buildings including Rashtrapati Bhavan were illuminated in beautiful colours. Mesmerizing colours beamed on Assam High Court and State Museum buildings. Minto Hall and Raj Bhavan in Bhopal were also lit up to mark Independence Day.
