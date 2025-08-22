Yogi Govt Makes Forensic Science Mandatory In Policing, Strengthens Law & Order

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is consistently taking decisive measures to strengthen law and order through advanced use of technology. A key focus has been the promotion of forensic science, which has now been made mandatory in law enforcement on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over the past eight years, the state has established modern forensic labs, equipped agencies with state-of-the-art tools to counter cybercrime, and enhanced police–forensic cooperation.

As part of these efforts, a cybercrime awareness workshop was organized in Noida on Friday. The workshop focused on growing cyber threats in the digital era and strategies to tackle them. Key discussions included the importance of cyber audits, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, and data security. Experts highlighted that penalties of up to ₹250 crore could be imposed for data theft in the future.

The event saw the participation of Dr. G.K. Goswami, Founder Director of Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science, Additional CP Ajay Kumar, along with entrepreneurs, banking sector representatives, RWAs, social workers, and police personnel. More than 250 participants reflected the increasing awareness around cybersecurity.

Read Also CM Yogi Launches Smart-Developed Municipality Scheme For District Headquarters

During the session, it was highlighted that UP has already established 13 forensic cabinets and deployed mobile forensic vans across all 75 districts. Dr. Goswami emphasized that in today’s world, “data is more valuable than money” and stressed the need for vigilance while sharing personal details online. He further explained that data audits will soon become as mandatory as financial audits, while digital insurance could emerge as a necessity like crop, health, or fire insurance. He also spoke about futuristic concepts like DNA Kundli, pointing to new opportunities in genetic analysis.

The workshop underlined that data security is not only a technological challenge but also a social responsibility. With the collective efforts of experts and citizens, the Yogi government is determined to curb cybercrime in the state effectively.