 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of Marriage; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of Marriage; Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of Marriage; Probe Underway

In a tragic incident on Karwa Chauth, a 72-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife from Aligarh ended their lives after over five decades of marriage. The couple, Puran Singh and Chameli Devi, reportedly consumed poison after taking a ritual bath in the Ganga at Ramghat on Friday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:37 AM IST
article-image
Elderly Aligarh couple die by suicide after ritual bath on Karwa Chauth | Representational Image

Aligarh: In a tragic incident on Karwa Chauth, a 72-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife from Aligarh ended their lives after over five decades of marriage. The couple, Puran Singh and Chameli Devi, reportedly consumed poison after taking a ritual bath in the Ganga at Ramghat on Friday morning.

According to police, Puran Singh, a labourer from Mohammadpur Badhera village under Atrauli police station, asked his wife to accompany him for a holy dip. After initial hesitation, she agreed.

Following the bath around 10 a.m., Singh allegedly gave his wife food laced with poison before consuming it himself. Singh died on the spot, while Chameli Devi passed away on the way to the hospital.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
AFC India Signs MoU With DTNBWED To Boost Skill Development And Entrepreneurship Across India
AFC India Signs MoU With DTNBWED To Boost Skill Development And Entrepreneurship Across India
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Highlights India’s Transparency And Good Governance At Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet In Barbados
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Highlights India’s Transparency And Good Governance At Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet In Barbados
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of Marriage; Probe Underway
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of Marriage; Probe Underway
Allahabad HC Upholds ₹40,000 Monthly Maintenance To Ex-Wife And Daughter; Dismisses Husband’s Plea
Allahabad HC Upholds ₹40,000 Monthly Maintenance To Ex-Wife And Daughter; Dismisses Husband’s Plea
Read Also
Allahabad HC Upholds ₹40,000 Monthly Maintenance To Ex-Wife And Daughter; Dismisses Husband’s...
article-image

Family members revealed that the couple frequently argued, including on the morning of the incident. Their son Ashok works in Ghaziabad, while daughter Pushpa is married in Khurd Kheda. The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over the family and the village, with residents speculating over the motive behind the act.

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AFC India Signs MoU With DTNBWED To Boost Skill Development And Entrepreneurship Across India

AFC India Signs MoU With DTNBWED To Boost Skill Development And Entrepreneurship Across India

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Highlights India’s Transparency And Good Governance At...

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Highlights India’s Transparency And Good Governance At...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of...

Allahabad HC Upholds ₹40,000 Monthly Maintenance To Ex-Wife And Daughter; Dismisses Husband’s...

Allahabad HC Upholds ₹40,000 Monthly Maintenance To Ex-Wife And Daughter; Dismisses Husband’s...

Mission Shakti 5.0: Yogi Govt Promotes Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Across UP

Mission Shakti 5.0: Yogi Govt Promotes Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Across UP