Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Elderly Aligarh Couple End Lives On Karwa Chauth After Over 50 Years Of Marriage; Probe Underway

Aligarh: In a tragic incident on Karwa Chauth, a 72-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife from Aligarh ended their lives after over five decades of marriage. The couple, Puran Singh and Chameli Devi, reportedly consumed poison after taking a ritual bath in the Ganga at Ramghat on Friday morning.

According to police, Puran Singh, a labourer from Mohammadpur Badhera village under Atrauli police station, asked his wife to accompany him for a holy dip. After initial hesitation, she agreed.

Following the bath around 10 a.m., Singh allegedly gave his wife food laced with poison before consuming it himself. Singh died on the spot, while Chameli Devi passed away on the way to the hospital.

Family members revealed that the couple frequently argued, including on the morning of the incident. Their son Ashok works in Ghaziabad, while daughter Pushpa is married in Khurd Kheda. The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over the family and the village, with residents speculating over the motive behind the act.