AFC India Signs MoU With DTNBWED To Boost Skill Development And Entrepreneurship Across India

Officials from AFC India and DTNBWED during the MoU signing ceremony in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between AFC India Limited and the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education & Development (DTNBWED), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India.

Collaboration Focuses On Skill Development, Curriculum Design And Placement-Linked Training

The MoU was signed by Mr. Awnesh Kalik on behalf of AFC India Limited and Mr. Aditya Bhattacharjee representing DTNBWED, in the presence of Mr. Virjesh Upadhyay, Chairman; Mr. Neeraj Sharma, Director General, DTNBWED; Mrs. Latha Gautam from the Ministry of Labour & Employment; and Mr. Morris Nathan, Advisor, AFC India Limited.

Nationwide Programs To Enhance Employability And Foster Entrepreneurship

The partnership focuses on skill development, entrepreneurship, curriculum design, placement-linked training, and nationwide outreach programs aimed at empowering India’s youth and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Through this collaboration, both institutions will undertake joint initiatives to enhance employability, promote entrepreneurship, and support workforce development across India.