UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Highlights India’s Transparency And Good Governance At Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet In Barbados

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana represented the state at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International Workshop and General Assembly Session held in Barbados. The central theme of the conference was “Building Trust and Transparency in Democracy.”

India Showcasing Model Of Accountability And Democratic Strength

Addressing the delegates, Mahana presented India’s perspective, emphasizing that India and Uttar Pradesh are setting new benchmarks in transparency, accountability, and good governance. He underscored that the real strength of democracy lies in the robustness of its institutions, citizen participation, and administrative accountability.

Global Participation In Strengthening Democratic Values

Delegates from 52 Commonwealth nations participated in the session, which provided a platform for discussion on strengthening democratic values worldwide. Mahana represented the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while the Indian parliamentary delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Also Watch:

The conference aimed to promote collaboration among member countries to reinforce public trust in parliamentary democracies.