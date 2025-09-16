 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Ambedkar Nagar Couple Consumes Poison After Family Opposition, Girlfriend Dies En Route To Hospital, Boy Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Tragedy: Ambedkar Nagar Couple Consumes Poison After Family Opposition, Girlfriend Dies En Route To Hospital, Boy Critical

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Ambedkar Nagar Couple Consumes Poison After Family Opposition, Girlfriend Dies En Route To Hospital, Boy Critical

A tragic incident unfolded in Ambedkar Nagar when a young couple consumed poison following opposition from their families. While the 19-year-old woman died on the way to hospital, her 22-year-old partner is fighting for his life.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Ambedkar Nagar village in shock after couple consumed poison over family opposition | Representational Image

Ambedkar Nagar: A tragic incident unfolded in Ambedkar Nagar when a young couple consumed poison following opposition from their families. While the 19-year-old woman died on the way to hospital, her 22-year-old partner is fighting for his life.

The case was reported in Jahangirganj police station area. According to locals, Nadeem and Shaima Khatoon, both from the same community, had been in a relationship for about a year.

Family Opposition to Relationship

Their families had discovered the affair and strongly objected, forbidding them from meeting. Disputes between the households had occurred several times over the issue.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Raps Omkar, ERA Realtors For Deficiency In Service & Unfair Trade Practices
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Raps Omkar, ERA Realtors For Deficiency In Service & Unfair Trade Practices
Star Health Cashless Chaos: Insurer's Suspension Of Services Leaves Hospitals Scrambling To Care For Distressed Patients
Star Health Cashless Chaos: Insurer's Suspension Of Services Leaves Hospitals Scrambling To Care For Distressed Patients
'Shut Their Mouths, Induct Them Into BJP': Minister Girish Mahajan's Advice To Workers On Handling Opposition
'Shut Their Mouths, Induct Them Into BJP': Minister Girish Mahajan's Advice To Workers On Handling Opposition
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend

Young Woman Dies En Route to Hospital

On Sunday night, distressed by the restrictions, Shaima ingested a poisonous substance. Her family rushed her towards Azamgarh for treatment, but she died near Nariyanv Bawli Chowk. The family then began preparations for a quiet burial.

Man Consumes Poison After Girlfriend’s Death

When Nadeem learned of her death, he too consumed poison on Monday morning, reportedly telling others he could not live without her. His relatives immediately shifted him to a hospital in Baskhari, where his condition remains critical.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In...
article-image

Police Begin Inquiries

Station in-charge Ajay Pratap Yadav confirmed that Shaima’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have begun inquiries, and action will follow upon receiving a written complaint from the family. The incident has left the village in shock.

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Ambedkar Nagar Couple Consumes Poison After Family Opposition, Girlfriend...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Ambedkar Nagar Couple Consumes Poison After Family Opposition, Girlfriend...

Uttar Pradesh News: Raebareli Teachers Protest Supreme Court TET Order, 4 Lakh Demand Exemption, RSM...

Uttar Pradesh News: Raebareli Teachers Protest Supreme Court TET Order, 4 Lakh Demand Exemption, RSM...

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Ghaziabad Police Arrest Haryanvi Film Director On Sexual Exploitation Charges

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Ghaziabad Police Arrest Haryanvi Film Director On Sexual Exploitation Charges

UP Now A Hub Of Fearless Business, Says CM Yogi Adityanath At CSIR Startup Conclave 2025

UP Now A Hub Of Fearless Business, Says CM Yogi Adityanath At CSIR Startup Conclave 2025

Yogi Govt Rolls Out Statewide Women’s Health Drive From September 17 To October 2

Yogi Govt Rolls Out Statewide Women’s Health Drive From September 17 To October 2