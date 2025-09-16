Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Ambedkar Nagar Couple Consumes Poison After Family Opposition, Girlfriend Dies En Route To Hospital, Boy Critical

Ambedkar Nagar village in shock after couple consumed poison over family opposition | Representational Image

Ambedkar Nagar: A tragic incident unfolded in Ambedkar Nagar when a young couple consumed poison following opposition from their families. While the 19-year-old woman died on the way to hospital, her 22-year-old partner is fighting for his life.

The case was reported in Jahangirganj police station area. According to locals, Nadeem and Shaima Khatoon, both from the same community, had been in a relationship for about a year.

Family Opposition to Relationship

Their families had discovered the affair and strongly objected, forbidding them from meeting. Disputes between the households had occurred several times over the issue.

Young Woman Dies En Route to Hospital

On Sunday night, distressed by the restrictions, Shaima ingested a poisonous substance. Her family rushed her towards Azamgarh for treatment, but she died near Nariyanv Bawli Chowk. The family then began preparations for a quiet burial.

Man Consumes Poison After Girlfriend’s Death

When Nadeem learned of her death, he too consumed poison on Monday morning, reportedly telling others he could not live without her. His relatives immediately shifted him to a hospital in Baskhari, where his condition remains critical.

Police Begin Inquiries

Station in-charge Ajay Pratap Yadav confirmed that Shaima’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have begun inquiries, and action will follow upon receiving a written complaint from the family. The incident has left the village in shock.