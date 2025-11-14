UP ATS Seeks Details Of Kashmiri Students At Integral University After Arrests In Delhi Blast Case

A photo of Doctor Parvez Ansari, a Lucknow-based doctor, who is one of the people arrested for alleged links to the Delhi Terror Blast Case, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Integral University Lucknow/ANI Photo) |

Lucknow: Days after the arrest of Dr Shaheen and her brother Dr Parvez in the Delhi blast case, teams of the UP ATS and Lucknow Police reached Integral University on Friday to examine the activities of Dr Parvez, who worked at the institution. Officials spent nearly ninety minutes inside his cabin on the Kursi Road campus, collecting documents and questioning staff members.

According to sources, the teams contacted the university registrar to gather details of Dr Parvez’s role, behaviour and recent movements. Investigators also asked for data on students, employees and doctors from Jammu and Kashmir who are currently associated with the university. The ATS is trying to ascertain how many individuals from Kashmir are enrolled or employed there and whether any of them had links with the accused.

Sources said Dr Parvez, during interrogation, had named a few associates. Teams are now verifying these names and tracing the individuals he was close to inside the campus. Officials said they want to understand his circle of influence and whether anyone helped him or shared his views.

Investigators collected several documents from Dr Parvez’s cabin, including a diary, religious books and other personal items. University staff told officials that his behaviour had changed significantly over the past three years. They said the shift became more noticeable after he received a promotion. He kept limited contact with colleagues and avoided conversations.

A key question before the agencies is why Dr Parvez suddenly emailed his resignation on November 7 without informing the management. Officials suspect he became aware that his network was under scrutiny and attempted to distance himself from the university before going underground. His phone remained switched off after Dr Shaheen’s arrest.

On Friday, the house of Dr Shaheen’s father in Lucknow’s Khandaari Bazaar remained silent. Police personnel from Kaiserbagh station, including women constables, stood guard to prevent any trouble. Family members stayed indoors and were provided essential supplies through police assistance. Outsiders were not allowed to meet them.

A similar situation was seen at Dr Parvez’s residence in Takwa Colony on IIM Road, where neighbours expected another round of searches. However, no team arrived through the day.

Registrar Prof Mohammad Hasir Siddiqui confirmed that an ATS team visited the university on Friday afternoon. The team stayed for about an hour, questioned officials and requested complete data of Kashmiri students and staff members. The information was provided on the spot. The team also asked several questions regarding Dr Parvez’s tenure and conduct.

University officials said they are fully cooperating with the investigation at every level.