'Kal Ko Agar Main Bengal Mein Jaun..': Amrtisar GPO Staffer Confronted By Local Defends Himself For Not Knowing Punjabi

Argument Between Post Office Official And Local In Amritsar Over Punjabi Goes Viral; Video (Screengrab) | X/@sarviind

Amritsar: A post office employee working in Amritsar was lectured by a local for not knowing Punjabi on December 31. A day after the video of the incident went viral, Vishal Singh, a native of Delhi, issued a clarification.

While speaking to Zee Media, Singh said that he has been working at the General Post Office (GPO) in Amritsar for the past four years as a postal assistant. The post office staffer said that two days back, a customer came to the post office to post a letter.

He further told the media house that when he asked for the letter, the customer started lecturing him on why he did not know Punjabi despite working in Punjab.

Statement By The Post Office Official:

"I said, sir, I don't know Punjabi. Please read it out and tell me. He got angry. He said, you are working in Punjab and you should know Punjabi. He then started recording a video," Singh said. He further added that he is working in a Central department and there are only two languages, English and Hindi.

"Maan lijiye, agar kal ko main Bengal mein jaun, main Bengali thoda seekhunga (If in future I am posted to Bengal, I will not learn Bengali)," the post office staffer said. He even pointed out that videography was not allowed inside the post office, yet the customer recorded the video.

Notably, the video of the incident surfaced on Thursday showing an argument between the local and the official after the latter expressed his inability to read the Punjabi language. In the viral clip, it could be seen that the man handed over a letter to the official to get it posted.

मराठी भाषा से शुरू हुआ विवाद अब पंजाबी तक आ गया है। अमृतसर पोस्ट ऑफिस का यह वीडियो बताया जा रहा है। जहां एड्रेस पंजाबी में लिखा होने के कारण कर्मचारी समझ नहीं पाता। फिर क्या...पंजाबी क्यों नहीं आती? pic.twitter.com/Zi0mHYeCYo — Arvind Sharma (@sarviind) January 1, 2026

However, the argument between the two started after the post office official asked the local to translate the text written in Punjabi on the envelope. The local then told him that he is working in Punjab and should know the Punjabi language, as every day a large number of natives visit the post office for work.