 Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother, Son And Grandmother Electrocuted To Death In Jhansi Home Accident
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother, Son And Grandmother Electrocuted To Death In Jhansi Home Accident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Electrocution accident in Jhansi claims lives of mother, son, and grandmother, leaving the family and neighborhood in mourning | File Photo

Jhansi: A devastating accident occurred Wednesday morning in the Premnagar area of Jhansi, resulting in the electrocution and death of a mother, son, and grandmother.

Incident Details at Family Home

The incident took place at the three-story home of Dayashankar Sahu in Azadpura. Due to heavy overnight rain, the third-floor roof was waterlogged because of a clogged drainpipe. The deceased, 27-year-old Praveen, was attempting to clear the pipe using an iron rod.

Fatal Contact with High-Tension Wire

According to SSP BBGTS Murthy, the iron rod reportedly touched the high-tension power line passing close to the house. Praveen and his mother, Ranjana, initially came in contact with the live wire. His grandmother, Vimla, was electrocuted when she rushed to rescue them.

Aftermath and Community Mourning

All three were severely burned and rushed to the medical college, where doctors pronounced them dead. The heart-wrenching loss plunged the family and the neighborhood into deep mourning. The family, which ran two grocery stores in the area, was reportedly making preparations for Praveen's wedding.

