 Uttar Pradesh News: Monkey Menace Escalates In Chandauli, Students And Residents Fear Attacks
A severe monkey problem at Jana Inter College, Babura Dheena, Chandauli, is creating a fearful environment, with several children already injured in attacks. Parents are pressuring the school administration to resolve the issue quickly. Principal Arvind Kumar stated that the school will write to the district administration immediately regarding student safety.

Thursday, October 09, 2025
article-image
Monkeys create havoc at Jana Inter College and public areas in Dheena, Chandauli, threatening students and residents | (Representational Image)

Widespread Chaos in Dheena Area

The problem is widespread, affecting the Dheena Police Station as well. Station House Officer Bhupendra Kumar Nishad reported daily chaos, with monkeys attacking visitors, tearing important documents, and damaging police uniforms.

article-image

Monkeys Attacking Public Spaces

The monkeys are also reportedly attacking passengers at Dheena Railway Station. The SHO confirmed he has contacted the Forest Department, and locals demand urgent intervention from the administration to control the escalating menace in the market and residential areas.

