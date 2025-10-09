Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Police Commissionerate Upgrades Wireless Network, Connects All Stations And Beat Constables

Lucknow Police connect all stations and beat constables via upgraded wireless network, enhancing response and coordination | Representational Image

Lucknow: Lucknow Police Commissionerate has become the first in Uttar Pradesh to connect all police stations and beat constables through an upgraded wireless communication network. Earlier, the static wireless sets at police stations had a range of only three kilometres, while handheld devices worked within one kilometre.

Details of the Upgrade

According to DG Telecom Ashutosh Pandey, 1,765 wireless sets, including 623 static and 1,142 handheld devices have been upgraded. The system’s biggest improvement comes from expanding the number of repeater devices in the city from two to eight and reprogramming all wireless sets to operate on a unified network.

Enhanced Coordination and Response

“This upgrade removes earlier communication gaps between distant police units. Now, even stations as far apart as BKT and Banthra, roughly 33 kilometres apart, can talk directly via wireless,” said Pandey.

Officials said the new system will improve coordination and speed up response time. Beat constables can now instantly relay crime or emergency information to their respective stations and senior officers. The direct communication link will also help in better management during public events or law-and-order situations.

Next Phase in Mathura

Following Lucknow’s success, the new wireless system will next be implemented in Mathura, where frequent crowd gatherings often disrupt mobile networks.