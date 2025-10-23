 Uttar Pradesh: Over 1.37 Lakh Farmers Register For Paddy Procurement In UP In Less Than 2 Months
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Lucknow: The Yogi Government’s policies are receiving strong support from the state’s farmers. The data speaks for itself. For the 2025–26 procurement session, farmer registration for paddy sales began on September 1. By October 23 (12 noon), 1,37,166 farmers had registered. The Yogi government set a target of opening 4000 procurement centres, of which 3790 are already operational. These centers are proving highly beneficial for farmers, with procurement being carried out at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, farmers are rapidly registering for paddy sales. As of October 23 at noon, more than 1.37 lakh farmers had completed registrations.

The registration is being done through www.fcs.up.gov.in and the UP KISAN MITRA mobile app. An OTP-based single registration system has been implemented for paddy sales. Farmers can complete registration by entering the OTP received via SMS on their mobile phones. Payments are being made directly to farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Procurement began on October 1 in the divisions of Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi in western Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, paddy procurement is also underway in Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur districts of Lucknow division.

The Yogi government has set a target to procure 60 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Within 23 days, over 35.63 thousand metric tonnes have already been purchased across these divisions.

The double-engine government has increased the MSP for paddy this year. The MSP for common paddy has been fixed at Rs 2369 per quintal and for Grade-A paddy at Rs 2389 per quintal. The Yogi Government has instructed that payments be made to farmers within 48 hours.

Procurement centers are operational between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paddy with up to 17% moisture content is eligible for procurement. In a Cabinet meeting, the government had set a target to establish 4000 procurement centers across the state, of which 3790 have already been set up.

In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, paddy procurement will begin from November 1. It will cover the divisions of Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj. Similarly, in the Lucknow division, procurement will start in Lucknow, Raebareli, and Unnao from November 1, and will continue until February 28, 2026.

