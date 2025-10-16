Uttar Pradesh News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches India’s First Door-To-Door Logistics Service From Soniq Goods Shed In Lucknow

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated the country's first door-to-door logistics service from the Soniq Goods Shed in the Lucknow Division.

This pioneering service, managed by the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), will allow businesses and customers to have parcels picked up directly from their homes or warehouses and safely delivered to the destination, eliminating the need to visit the station.

Boost To Railway Efficiency and Freight Movement

The initiative aims to optimize the use of railway assets, enhance freight efficiency, and strengthen last-mile connectivity by providing an integrated, cost-effective, and timely logistics solution. The project has an initial two-year approval.

The Soniq Goods Shed, which handles bulk loading of food grains and fertilizer, will be developed into a modern logistics hub under CONCOR's management, with plans for the construction of warehouses and container storage facilities.