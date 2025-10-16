 Uttar Pradesh News: 35 IAS Officers From UP Deployed To Oversee Bihar Assembly Elections
Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:38 AM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 35 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from Uttar Pradesh to oversee the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 35 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from Uttar Pradesh to oversee the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, ensuring transparency and fairness in the polling process.

Officers To Supervise Two Phases Of Polling

According to official sources, 16 IAS officers will be assigned to monitor the first phase of polling, while 15 will supervise the second phase. The officers will conduct thorough reviews of polling stations, voter lists, election materials, and logistics to ensure compliance with ECI guidelines.

Senior Officials Named For First Phase Oversight

Among those appointed for the first phase are Ajay Kumar Shukla, Balkar Singh, Chaitra V, Om Prakash, Selva Kumari J, Amit Singh Bansal, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, Pranjal Yadav, Uday Bhanu Tripathi, Anamika Singh, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, Gauri Shankar Priyadarshi, G.S. Naveen Kumar, and Raj Shekhar.

UP Officers To Report In Bihar By October 19

Principal Secretary (Appointments and Personnel) M. Devaraj confirmed that the officers have been instructed to report in Bihar by October 19.

They will supervise security arrangements, voter awareness drives, and the distribution of polling materials. They will also address irregularities in voter lists and ensure prompt redressal of complaints.

Move Aims To Boost Transparency And Voter Confidence

The ECI’s decision to appoint experienced UP officers is part of its broader strategy to strengthen electoral management through inter-state administrative collaboration. Officials said their deployment will enhance transparency, reinforce voter confidence, and ensure smooth polling across Bihar.

