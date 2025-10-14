Uttar Pradesh Emerges As India’s New Industrial Hub With Over 27,000 Factories

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, October 14: Once regarded as a symbol of backwardness and unemployment, Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as a major growth hub for industries. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has achieved remarkable progress in industrial development, garnering national attention. In 2024-25 alone, a record 4,000 new factories were established, taking the total number of factories in Uttar Pradesh to over 27,000. This milestone is not merely a statistical achievement but a testament to the state’s dynamic transformation and its journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Over the past 8.5 years, the Yogi government has built a robust industrial ecosystem that not only attracts investors but also ensures their long-term commitment. Investment processes have been made transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly, positioning Uttar Pradesh as the country’s “New Investment Hub.” The newly established factories span a wide range of sectors, including electronics, textiles, food processing, defence manufacturing, automobiles, chemicals, and renewable energy, reflecting the state’s comprehensive industrial growth.

In 2003, Uttar Pradesh had only 8,980 factories. By 2021, this number had risen to 16,503, and in 2022 it reached 17,481, crossing 19,100 in 2023. By 2025, it has now reached 27,000, marking a remarkable growth. This increase is not just in numbers but also signifies a structural transformation of the industrial geography. Investment is no longer limited to Noida, Greater Noida, or Lucknow but has spread to cities like Bareilly, Kanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, and Prayagraj.

According to the 2023-24 ASI report, Uttar Pradesh ranked 4th among the top 15 industrial states of India. By 2023-24, the state had 22,141 operational factories, accounting for 8.5% of the country’s total factories.

These units employed over 12.80 lakh workers, representing 8.3% of the national industrial workforce. With an annual factory growth rate of 16% and an 8% increase in the workforce, it is evident that industries in the state are not only expanding but also generating growing employment opportunities. The 27,000 factories in 2025 are testimony to this growth.

The government’s goal is not only urban industrial development but also rural industrialization. Measures such as grants, training, financial support, and export facilities have been introduced to promote MSME units and local artisans. Today, small industries in many rural areas of Uttar Pradesh are strengthening the roots of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Uttar Pradesh’s industrial story is thus not only one of growth but also of trust, transparency, and transformation.