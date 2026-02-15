Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026–27 Boosts Religious Tourism With Major Funding For Pilgrimage Site Development

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, February 14: The Uttar Pradesh government has made special provisions in the Budget 2026-27 for development projects of religious tourism sites. The main objective is to accelerate the development works of pilgrimage sites such as Naimisharanya, Chitrakoot, Devipatan, Vindhyavasini Dham and Shukteerth on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Various development projects are already underway at pilgrimage sites in the state. With the use of this amount, development works will gain momentum, and devotees and tourists will receive better facilities.

Regarding this step of the state government, Professor Shirish Mishra of Motihari Central University said that “The funds received in the budget for development of religious sites are part of the Yogi government's policy of preserving religious heritage along with economic development.

With the use of this amount, on one hand facilities for devotees and tourists in Uttar Pradesh will increase, and on the other hand the tourism-based economy of the state will also be strengthened.”

Provision for Naimisharanya development

A provision of 100 crore rupees is made for tourism infrastructure at the Naimisharanya pilgrimage site located in Sitapur district. Naimisharanya, famous as the land of penance of 88 thousand sages, already has 38 projects underway, of which nine are almost completed. With the funds approved in the budget, the remaining projects will be completed at a faster pace.

In this sequence, beautification of ghats, widening of roads, lighting arrangements and development of other basic facilities are being carried out in the Naimisharanya pilgrimage area. This will provide facilities to devotees coming to the pilgrimage area as well as local people and sages and saints residing in the pilgrimage site.

Chitrakoot Dham to be developed as major centre

The Yogi government intends to develop Chitrakoot Dham also as a major religious tourism centre on the lines of Kashi and Ayodhya. In this direction, a provision of 50 crore rupees is made in the budget for the Chitrakoot Dham Teerth Development Council.

With this, beautification of the Kamadgiri Parikrama route, construction of a tourism facility centre near Devangana Airport, and development of facilities at halting points on the Ram Van Gaman route will be carried out. Along with this, beautification works of Ramghat on the Mandakini River, Rajapur, the birthplace of Tulsidas, and the Maharshi Valmiki Ashram are also included.

Funds for Vindhyavasini Dham and parikrama route

An amount of 100 crore rupees is approved for development works at Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur district. With this, widening of roads in ancient temples of the pilgrimage area, lighting, parking facility and construction of shelter facilities are being carried out.

Along with this, construction of permanent ghats near the Ganga River will be done. Meanwhile, for the construction of the parikrama route of the Ashtabhuja Devi Temple, Kalikhoh and Vindhyavasini Temple in the Vindhya region, a provision of 200 crore rupees is made by the Religious Affairs Department.

Allocations for Devipatan, Garhmukteshwar and Shukteerth

To accelerate development works at the Devipatan religious site located in Balrampur district, a provision of 40 crore rupees is made. Through this amount, beautification of the Maa Pateshwari Devi Temple and development of better facilities for devotees in the temple area will be carried out.

In the same sequence, an amount of 25 crore rupees is approved for integrated development projects of the Garhmukteshwar pilgrimage site located in Hapur district. With this, beautification of ancient temples and ghats of the Ganga River in the pilgrimage area is being carried out. Meanwhile, the approved amount of 15 crore rupees for Shukteerth in Muzaffarnagar will be used for reconstruction of Shukdev Ashram and Ganesh Dham.

Also Watch:

Along with this, an amount of 100 crore rupees is approved for restoration of other ancient protected temples in the state. With this initiative of the Yogi government, not only are the ancient pilgrimage sites of the state being rejuvenated, but tourism activities and the local economy will also develop.