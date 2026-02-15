Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Gorakhpur’s Fifth Kalyan Mandapam, Calls City A Model Of Development

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates a new Kalyan Mandapam in Gorakhpur and distributes housing allotment letters | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, February 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Today Gorakhpur reflects as a model that demonstrates how development takes place. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is proving how development should be carried out. Today, Gorakhpur has everything and so does Uttar Pradesh.”

CM Yogi was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the city’s fifth 'Kalyan Mandapam' in Bichhiya Colony of Ward No. 22, Jungle Tulsiram. The Kalyan Mandapam is being constructed by the Gorakhpur Development Authority at a cost of ₹2.47 crore from the Chief Minister’s MLA development fund.

During the inauguration ceremony, the CM extended greetings and best wishes to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri. He said, “Development works are being carried out at every level. The budgets of both the central and state governments include numerous schemes for youth, women and every section of society. As these schemes are rolled out from time to time, their benefits will reach not only the people of the state but also the residents of Gorakhpur.”

जनपद गोरखपुर में आज ₹2.47 करोड़ की लागत से नवनिर्मित कल्याण मण्डपम् (कन्वेंशन सेंटर) का लोकार्पण किया।



इस अवसर पर राप्तीनगर विस्तार स्पोर्ट्स सिटी आवासीय योजना के अंतर्गत EWS/LIG श्रेणी के आवंटियों को प्रमाण-पत्र भी वितरित किया गया।



Utility of Kalyan Mandapams

Explaining the need and importance of Kalyan Mandapams, CM Yogi said, “15 to 20 years ago, weddings were often organised by putting up tents on roads. At that time, population density and traffic were low, so it did not cause major problems. However, today both the host side and the guests require proper venues that do not inconvenience anyone. Not everyone can afford expensive hotels or marriage halls. Kalyan Mandapams now offer facilities similar to hotels and marriage halls at minimal user charges. Their utility has further increased as thousands of weddings often take place on the same day.”

The Chief Minister informed that five Kalyan Mandapams have already been completed in Gorakhpur city. In addition, five more are under construction in Jungle Beni Madhav, Basharatpur, Nakaha Number Two, Mahadev Jharkhandi and Semra. He said that he has contributed funds from his MLA quota for most of these projects. For the newly inaugurated Bichhiya Kalyan Mandapam, he contributed ₹2 crore from his MLA fund. He added that funds from the municipal corporation, development authority and allocations of councillors, the mayor, MLAs and MPs are also being utilised for civic works. Kalyan Mandapams will truly benefit the poor and also generate employment.

Transformation of Bichhiya area

CM Yogi said, “Everyone is aware of the earlier condition of Bichhiya, which faced problems of poor roads and waterlogging. Today, the roads are such that traffic jams will no longer occur. The Goddhoiyaa drain passing through the area, which earlier remained clogged with sludge and caused waterlogging during the monsoon, is now set to become a model of drainage management. Once the drain is completed and the sewage treatment plant becomes operational, people will visit the area to see it. Bichhiya is emerging as a new model of good roads and effective drainage.”

Chief Minister said that housing facilities are now being provided to every section of society. In Rapti Nagar Extension, a sports complex is being developed along with housing facilities for all income groups. Similar housing schemes are being implemented in other areas as well. A large housing project is also coming up near Maniram.

Infrastructure and connectivity push

CM Yogi said, “Gorakhpur now has all essential facilities. An AIIMS has been established, the medical college has been strengthened, and the fertilizer factory has resumed operations. The city is connected by good roads and four-lane highways in all directions. There are four-lane roads connecting Gorakhpur to Lucknow, Varanasi, Nepal, Deoria and Kushinagar. Bypass roads are also being constructed, which will ensure that traffic congestion does not occur.” He emphasised that traffic jams lead to stagnation and therefore Gorakhpur must be made congestion-free.

He appreciated the continuous cooperation of the people of Gorakhpur, which has contributed to positive development outcomes. Industries are now also being set up in the city.

Call for cleanliness and environmental protection

Appealing to the public to pay special attention to cleanliness, CM Yogi said, “As the Prime Minister had pointed out, previous governments encouraged corruption and brought disease. We have curbed corruption and eliminated disease. Illnesses like encephalitis no longer exist.”

However, CM emphasised that maintaining cleanliness and hygiene is a collective responsibility. People should not litter roads or drains and should avoid the use of single-use plastic.

The Chief Minister stressed that protecting the environment is essential for human well-being. Referring to the situation in Delhi, he said people there are forced to live in suffocating conditions, with very poor air quality causing eye irritation and breathing difficulties. Doctors advise the elderly, the sick and children to stay indoors. In contrast, Gorakhpur enjoys a clean and healthy environment. He said that when people fulfil their responsibility toward Mother Earth, nature will also bless them in return. Everyone must contribute by maintaining cleanliness, preventing damage to public property and ensuring others do the same.

CM Yogi said, “Ramgarh Tal has become a beautiful site, yet some people still litter the area with used plates and containers. This leads to unhygienic conditions, mosquito breeding and disease. Such behaviour must be stopped and if someone does not comply, the matter should be reported to the administration.” He emphasised that a sense of collective responsibility is essential for development.

Before the stage programme, CM Yogi formally inaugurated the Kalyan Mandapam by cutting the ribbon and inspected the facilities. On the stage, he distributed allotment certificates to 10 beneficiaries from the LIG and EWS categories under the Rapti Nagar Extension Sports City Scheme.

Addressing the ceremony, Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan Shukla said, “CM Yogi Adityanath has presented a historic budget for the development and welfare of all sections of society. Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh is moving toward becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.” He said that a state once troubled by organised crime has now emerged as a top investment destination due to strong law and order.

Welcoming the Chief Minister, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava said, “The realisation of the Kalyan Mandapam concept is the result of CM Yogi Adityanath’s visionary approach to social welfare.” He added that the Chief Minister consistently works for the all-round development of Gorakhpur. The Mayor also presented details of completed and ongoing Kalyan Mandapam projects in the city.

On the occasion, MLAs Vipin Singh, Fateh Bahadur Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Mahendrapal Singh, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, Vice Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Charu Chaudhary, GDA Board members Durgesh Bajaj, Pawan Tripathi, Radheshyam Srivastava, local councillor Rajesh Kumar, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari and other dignitaries were present.