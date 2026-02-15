Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Government Launches ‘Tech Yuva-Samarth Yuva’ To Train 2.5 Million Youth In AI And Immersive Technologies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, February 14: Over the past nine years, the government led by Yogi Adityanath has established a new work culture of development, where the central focus is not only on building physical infrastructure but also on strengthening human capital. Taking this vision forward, the state government has launched the 'Tech Yuva-Samarth Yuva' scheme.

Under this initiative, 2.5 million young people across the state will be trained in modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Extended Reality, as part of a comprehensive drive to prepare Uttar Pradesh for the future economy.

The Yogi government clearly believes that competition in the 21st century is not merely about resources, but about skills. In the first phase, digital infrastructure in the state was strengthened. A large number of young people were provided with tablets to ensure digital access.

Now, building on this foundation, the government is transforming these devices into effective tools for skill development. Through application-based training modules, youth will receive practical and industry-oriented education, enabling them to directly connect with employment or business opportunities.

For the financial year 2026-27, a provision of ₹100 crore has been earmarked for this scheme. This allocation is not just a budgetary figure, but a clear indication of the government’s priorities. The Yogi government aims to make young people not just degree holders, but skilled and self-reliant.

As demand for AI and advanced technologies continues to rise in the rapidly changing global economy, Uttar Pradesh is preparing its youth in line with future requirements, thereby creating a favourable environment for national and international investment.

This initiative is closely linked to the state’s broader economic strategy. Industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh is increasing rapidly. Along with the Defence Corridor, data centre parks and various industrial projects, the pressing need now is for skilled human resources. The 'Tech Yuva-Samarth Yuva' scheme will play a crucial role in meeting this requirement. When trained youth are available locally, industries will gain momentum and employment opportunities will expand.

A key feature of the scheme is that its benefits will not be limited to metropolitan cities. Youth from rural and semi-urban areas will also be able to access advanced training through digital platforms. This will help reduce regional disparities and ensure equal opportunities across all parts of the state. The Yogi government’s vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is being realised through such initiatives.

Experts believe that the nature of employment in the coming years will be technology-driven. In this context, large-scale skill upgradation at the state level can significantly reduce the challenge of unemployment. This step by the Yogi government will instil confidence among youth and prepare them for global competition.

Future benefits

Enhanced technical proficiency among youth, enabling direct employment in emerging AI-based industries

Availability of locally trained human resources for companies investing in the state, accelerating industrial development

Increased opportunities for self-employment and startups, as technically skilled youth move toward innovation

Equal opportunities for youth in rural and semi-urban areas, helping reduce regional disparities

Quote

“Training 2.5 million young people in AI and advanced digital technologies is not merely a skill development programme, but the beginning of a structural transformation. This step by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government is set to redefine the state’s economy for the next decade. It will transform Uttar Pradesh’s youth from a crowd of job seekers into a skilled workforce that attracts innovation and investment.”

Manindra Agrawal

Director, IIT Kanpur