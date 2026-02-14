'Uttar Pradesh Moving Towards An Emerging Technology & Innovation Based Economy': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: During the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s Address in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a detailed statement on the policies, achievements and future plans of the state government.

He said, “By connecting youth with skills, technology and entrepreneurship, the state government is moving Uttar Pradesh towards an emerging technology and innovation based economy. Skill development and ITI fall under vocational education. The government has linked the vocational education framework with modern technologies and established new centres in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, digital technology, semiconductor, data science, robotics, drone technology and space technology”.

He informed that with the support of Tata Technology, two ITIs in every district are being connected with emerging technology. These institutions are being developed on the hub and spoke model so that technical resources and training support can be provided to other institutions linked to a central institute.

He said that the need of the hour is to train maximum youth in future oriented technologies.

The Chief Minister also added, “Through the National Education Policy 2020, skill development and technological upgradation have received a new direction. The Technical Education Department has taken steps in this direction by modernising the curriculum. Under secondary education, government colleges in every district are being linked with emerging technology based courses. The process of empowering students with data usage, internet facilities and digital resources is underway”.

Referring to the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, he informed that so far 1,10,000 youth have been provided interest free and collateral free loans with 10 percent margin money. He said that selection and training have been made mandatory under the scheme so that youth can become successful entrepreneurs.

He also spoke about implementing a special scheme for women entrepreneurs. Along with this, digital empowerment of youth is being emphasised through the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

The Chief Minister said, initiatives such as Skill India, Startup India and Standup India have been effectively implemented in the state. At present, more than 20,000 startups are active in Uttar Pradesh. There are 76 incubators, 7 Centres of Excellence and 8 unicorns operating in the state.

He said that earlier migration from the state used to take place due to lack of employment and poor law and order conditions. Now, with improvement in law and order and an investment friendly environment, employment opportunities have increased and investment has grown.

The Chief Minister described the establishment of the UP Data Authority and Data Center Cluster announced in the budget as a need of the future.

He said that to move ahead in the field of Artificial Intelligence, data centre infrastructure is essential and Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states of the country in this direction.

Referring to the establishment of an emerging technology based fab unit, he said that it indicates a new direction in the industrial development of the state.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights 60 Lakh Homes Built For Poor In 9 Years

The Chief Minister claimed that the unemployment rate, which was around 19 percent during the previous government, has now reduced to 2.24 percent. He described this as a result of policy reforms, increased investment and improvement in law and order.

In his address, the Chief Minister also targeted the opposition, saying that distrust regarding development works reflects a mindset that cannot move beyond a limited perspective.

He said that the state has witnessed comprehensive transformation in recent years and the government remains committed towards development, investment and employment generation.

The Chief Minister said, the government is moving ahead with the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a leading economy of the country through technology, innovation and the power of youth.