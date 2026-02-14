'Women Workforce In The State Tripled With 44,000 Women Police Personnel': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Speaking in the Assembly on women empowerment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Over the last nine years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a historic transformation in women’s participation, security and self-reliance. Before 2017, women’s participation in the workforce in the state was between 12 to 13 percent, which has now increased to 36-37 percent."

Calling it more than a threefold rise, he said that this change is visible not only in statistics but also clearly reflected in social and economic life. At present, 1.06 crore destitute women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities are receiving an annual pension of ₹12,000. The government is going to increase this amount very soon, he said, adding that the budget provision has already been made.

The Chief Minister said, "The most striking example of women empowerment over the past nine years is the sharp rise in women’s workforce participation from 12-13 percent before 2017 to 36-37 percent today. This means the number of working women has increased more than three times."

Referring to the Uttar Pradesh Police, CM said that earlier there were only about 10,000 women personnel, whereas today their number has reached 44,000. Addressing Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, he recalled an old saying prevalent during earlier regimes, "Dekho sapai, bitiya ghabraai" and remarked that in such a scenario, lectures on women empowerment ring hollow.

He said that today, self-reliant, entrepreneurial and leadership-oriented women are providing leadership within Uttar Pradesh, from security to prosperity and from employment to excellence. So far, nine lakh government jobs have been provided, out of which 1.75 lakh jobs have been reserved exclusively for women.

Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh has created a strong ecosystem for initiatives such as ‘Drone Didi’, self-help groups and ‘Lakhpati Didi’. Under the BC Sakhi scheme, one BC Sakhi in every gram panchayat is handling banking-related work."

Responding to opposition remarks, he said that earlier there were doubts about whether women could even step out wearing jewellery, whereas during previous regimes women were not safe even during the daytime. Today, women are working in night shifts as well, in industries and offices, which itself is a powerful example of empowerment.

Chief Minister added, schemes such as Ujjwala, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana are strengthening women. Under the collective marriage scheme, the government is providing assistance of ₹1 lakh for the marriage of a daughter.

He urged opposition leaders to also attend such weddings and participate in kanyadaan, which is considered one of the greatest acts of charity. He said there is no need for a special invitation- eligible beneficiaries can be selected, the administration informed and the required funds will be provided. Every eligible person has the right to apply and every public representative has the right to participate.

Referring to persons with disabilities, CM said, "Earlier they received only ₹300 as pension, whereas today the government is providing ₹12,000 annually. Along with this, motorised tricycles are being given and the government has now announced e-tricycles and electric tricycles, including for daughters".

He said that all benefits are being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through DBT. Earlier, even the ₹300 pension was given once in six months and often only half of it reached the beneficiary. Today, through DBT, the full amount reaches the beneficiary’s account and facilities are being provided according to individual needs.