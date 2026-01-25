UP’s Excise Policy Filling The State’s Treasury, Becomes A National Model, Wins Accolades In Other States

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | Twitter

Lucknow: The state government’s visionary and transparent excise policy has emerged as a national model for other states in the country while taking the state’s revenue to new heights. Due to the continuous record growth in excise revenue, the echo of UP’s excise policy is now being heard beyond the state’s borders. This is the reason that excise commissioners and senior officials from more than half a dozen states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh, visited the state and conducted an in-depth study of the excise policy here.

The policy prepared through the state government’s efforts is not only focused on revenue growth, but it equally emphasizes transparency, technological innovation, effective control over illicit liquor, and consumer interests. This is the result that UP has now joined the ranks of the leading states in excise revenue in the country.

Excise Commissioner Adarsh Singh said, “Visits by officials from various states’ excise departments in the last two years have been made to understand UP’s excise policy and explore the possibilities of implementing it in their respective states.”

He added, “During this time, the officials held detailed discussions with UP’s Excise Commissioner and departmental officers. The meeting emphasized understanding how policy formulation, e-governance, licensing process, and monitoring mechanism have been strengthened to enable continuous revenue growth. Officials from states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha praised UP’s policy as practical and revenue-oriented. Many states have also acknowledged that, inspired by UP’s excise policy, they are considering changes in their own excise framework.”

During the state visit, excise officials from various states also inspected the state’s distilleries and liquor shops. The purpose of this inspection was to know what kind of monitoring system has been implemented from production to sales, and how a curb is being put on illegal activities.

During the inspection, the officials particularly appreciated the digital tracking system adopted in UP, shop allotment through e-lottery, barcoding and stock management system. The officials acknowledged that these measures have not only increased revenue but also enabled effective control over corruption and irregularities.