UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Key Projects, Sets Feb 2026 Deadline For Ganga Expressway

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comprehensively reviewed major infrastructure, irrigation, energy, education, and industrial development projects of the state in a high-level meeting on Sunday. Chief Minister said, “Mega infrastructure and development projects are rapidly establishing Uttar Pradesh as a new centre of economic prosperity and investment, and completing all these schemes in a time-bound and quality manner is the government's topmost priority.”

While reviewing the Ganga Expressway project, the Chief Minister directed that construction work on the Ganga Expressway be completed by the end of February 2026. He said, “594 kilometre long Ganga Expressway will provide historic strength to the state's connectivity and will become a strong base for industrial, agricultural, and logistics activities.”

It was informed in the meeting that this expressway passes through 12 districts and will directly benefit more than 500 villages. Testing is being done on the basis of modern technical standards like roughness index and riding comfort index for road quality assessment. Way-side amenities, rest areas, road safety features, signage, and access-control system are being developed as per high standards.

While reviewing the Middle Ganga Canal project (Stage-2), the Chief Minister said, “Irrigation projects are an important medium for increasing agricultural production and farmers' income.” It was informed in the meeting that upon completion of this project, the irrigation facility will expand into large agricultural areas of Amroha, Moradabad, and Sambhal districts, which will strengthen the rural economy.

During the review of the Erich irrigation project, it was informed that this project is an important initiative towards ensuring water conservation, irrigation, and drinking water availability in the Bundelkhand region. The project will provide stability to agricultural works and will help in the better management of water resources. The Chief Minister directed that the incomplete works related to this project be addressed immediately.

While reviewing hydro electric projects of Rihand and Obra areas, the Chief Minister said, “Strengthening energy security is essential for the state's industrial development.” It was informed in the meeting that pump storage based projects in the Rihand-Obra area will be helpful in meeting future energy requirements and effective utilisation of renewable energy.

While reviewing Noida International Airport, Jewar, the Chief Minister directed that the land acquisition process for Phase-3. He said, “The Jewar Airport is going to become a major centre of Uttar Pradesh's global connectivity, investment, and employment generation. With its launch, Uttar Pradesh is going to advance new possibilities as an air cargo hub. Therefore, preparation for its coming phases should be ensured in time.”

It was informed in the meeting that with the operation of the first phase of the airport, modern facilities will be available to more than one crore passengers annually.

While reviewing the multimodal logistic hub and multi modal transport hub in Greater Noida, the Chief Minister directed the expediting of the proceedings of these projects.

Chief Minister also directed to maintain continuous dialogue with the relevant ministries of the Government of India for the construction of proposed railway stations, etc., for these projects. He said that with the strengthening of logistics infrastructure, there will be a reduction in industries' costs and Uttar Pradesh will become a major centre of manufacturing and supply-chain.

While reviewing the Chief Minister Model Composite School scheme, the Chief Minister said, “This scheme is a farsighted initiative towards strengthening a quality, modern, and holistic education system in the state.”

He said that 150 Chief Minister model schools are to be established in 75 districts of the state, in which modern classrooms, science laboratories, digital learning facilities, sports, and co-educational activities infrastructure will be developed.

The Chief Minister directed to bring speed in works related to the establishment of model schools, and wherever land selection has not been done yet, complete the land selection process immediately with the cooperation of local administration, so that the scheme can be implemented on the ground within the stipulated time frame. In the special meeting, the need for speed in the works of the Chilla Elevated Flyover was also stated.

Chief Minister said, “Development in Uttar Pradesh means not just construction, but implementing time-bound, quality, and public-utility projects on the ground.” He directed the officers to regularly review all major projects and move the works forward rapidly, so that the state's development journey continues to move ahead with continuous strength.

Important discussion was held in the meeting on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the expansion of the Bahraich-Shravasti-Balrampur-Siddharthnagar-Sant Kabir Nagar rail line connectivity. It was informed in the meeting that the Bahraich-Shravasti-Balrampur-Siddharthnagar new rail line project is an important step towards connecting border and aspirational districts with the rail network. This project will lead to a significant increase in regional development, business activities, and passenger facilities. The Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to District Magistrates for land availability as per the project.