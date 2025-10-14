UP Unveils ‘Urban Redevelopment Policy’ To Transform Cities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, October 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans for a comprehensive Urban Redevelopment Policy aimed at the holistic rejuvenation of cities across Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a Housing Department meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasized that “our cities are not merely clusters of buildings but vibrant social structures,” and stressed the need for a policy that integrates modernity, tradition, and humanity.

The new policy will focus on transforming old, dilapidated, and unused areas with modern urban infrastructure, ample public amenities, and environmental balance. CM Yogi highlighted that the approach must ensure cities are livable, safe, clean, and well-organized, while prioritizing public interest so that no property or livelihood is adversely affected.

He directed that the policy would give priority to land reorganization, promotion of private investment, a transparent rehabilitation system, and safeguarding the livelihoods of affected families. In every project, the principle of 'public interest first' should guide actions, ensuring that no one’s property or livelihood is adversely affected. A fair and humane approach should be adopted, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said the new policy should give priority to a state-level redevelopment authority, a single-window approval system for projects, and the PPP model. Investors should be provided clear guidelines, incentives, and security so that the private sector can actively participate in redevelopment. Additionally, every project should mandatorily include provisions for green building standards, energy efficiency, and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister said special attention should be given to preserving the historical heritage and cultural identity of cities. “Separate strategies should be prepared for old markets, government housing complexes, industrial areas, and unauthorized settlements. Priority has been given to redeveloping retired government housing, old housing societies, and encroachment-affected areas”, the CM said.

He said the draft of the new policy should be finalized based on suggestions from public representatives, municipal bodies, and ordinary citizens and should be promptly presented for Cabinet approval.

The meeting also discussed that external development charges be levied by development authorities in urban areas. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to make these charges practical and citizen-friendly. He said that currently, uniform rates apply to all types of land use including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land which is impractical. He directed that under the new system; charges should be based on location and land use.

The Chief Minister directed that external development charges on agricultural and industrial land should be lower than those for residential and commercial use. He also said that rates should differ for land within municipal boundaries and land outside the municipal limits to balance the interests of investors and citizens.

He instructed that the system for calculating external development charges be transparent and simple. A system should be created so that an ordinary person can calculate their charges independently without difficulty. The formula for charge calculation should be clear, online, and require minimal human intervention.

The Chief Minister said that funds collected through external development charges should be used solely for external infrastructure such as roads, water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, electricity, and other public amenities. Development authorities should be held accountable for this.

The Chief Minister instructed the housing department to review the current provisions related to external development charges and prepare a citizen-friendly, transparent, and practical policy framework promptly, so that urban development plans gain momentum and citizens receive real benefits.