 UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
HomeUttar-pradeshUP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division

UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division

Eligibility ranges from Class 8 to post-graduate level, depending on the sector. Jobs are being offered in packaging, construction, sales, mechanical trades, and the security field, among others. According to officials, starting salaries will range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000 per month, based on qualifications and interview performance.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Meerut: For the first time, Uttar Pradesh is set to host job fairs at the village level, offering major opportunities for unemployed youth in rural areas. The drive will begin this September from the Meerut division, where private companies will conduct recruitments under the supervision of the Employment Department.

Across Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, and Meerut, nearly 8,000 candidates are expected to secure jobs. A total of 40 block-level fairs will be held, with 5–10 companies participating in each. Selected candidates will receive appointment letters on the spot.

Eligibility ranges from Class 8 to post-graduate level, depending on the sector. Jobs are being offered in packaging, construction, sales, mechanical trades, and the security field, among others. According to officials, starting salaries will range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000 per month, based on qualifications and interview performance.

Interested candidates must register on the Rojgar Sangam portal (rojgarsangam. up.gov.in). Free on-spot registration counters will also be available at each job fair venue. Officials said over 30,000 youth were employed through similar fairs last year, including 7,000 in Meerut alone.

