UP Plans AI City In Lucknow To Boost Tech Growth | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s major technology and digital hubs. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the next major milestone of the state’s visionary development model is the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) City in Lucknow. The Chief Minister has already reiterated his commitment to the AI City in his letter addressed to the public. This project will not only give fresh momentum to the state’s economic growth but will also establish Uttar Pradesh as a strong presence on the global technology map.

The AI City will be developed in two phases. Approximately 60 percent of the total area will be developed as a core zone, housing AI innovation centres, technology parks, and advanced research facilities. The remaining 40 percent area will be developed with residential, commercial, and social infrastructure.

The Yogi government aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a USD 1 trillion economy over the next five years. In this direction, the IT-ITeS and Artificial Intelligence sectors are being positioned as key growth engines. With this objective, the state government plans to develop the AI City in Lucknow under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring a balanced framework of private investment and government support.

The Lucknow AI City will be developed as a dedicated and self-reliant technology hub. It will feature state-of-the-art data centres, high-performance computing infrastructure, AI research labs, startup incubation centres, and modern workspaces for global technology companies. The objective is to provide world-class facilities to Indian and international AI companies at a single location, enabling them to develop and scale their projects at a faster pace. The project is being advanced with the goal of positioning Lucknow among the top 20 global AI hubs.

As the state capital, Lucknow’s academic and technological ecosystem is a significant strength. Prestigious institutions such as IIM Lucknow and IIIT Lucknow are already playing a crucial role in research, innovation, and skill development. IT experts believe that the AI City will work in close coordination with these institutions to build a strong and future-ready talent pool.

The AI City is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. It will serve as a major platform for IT professionals, data scientists, engineers, researchers, and startup entrepreneurs. At the same time, local youth will gain access to high-quality employment opportunities within the state, reducing the need to migrate elsewhere for jobs. The AI City will be developed on a green and sustainable development model.