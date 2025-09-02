UP Launches 12-Hour Special Drive In Municipal Corporations To Improve Civic Services. |

Lucknow: On the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a 12-hour special campaign was conducted in municipal corporations across Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of the Urban Development Department. Focused on cleanliness, civic facilities, and public awareness, the drive was aligned with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission and environmental protection. The initiative not only addressed citizens’ basic issues, but also strengthened efforts towards a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

In Lucknow, the municipal corporation organized 32 tax collection and grievance redressal camps across all eight zones. Monitored through a dedicated war room, these camps provided immediate facilities for tax payment and complaint resolution. Under the supervision of the Additional Municipal Commissioner and the Chief Tax Assessment Officer, 1,365 complaints were resolved on the spot, and Rs 2.30 crore was collected in a single day.

The Gorakhpur municipal corporation conducted awareness drives in vending zones and market areas, distributing cloth bags to shopkeepers. People were made aware of the harmful effects of single-use plastic, and fines were imposed on violators.

In Varanasi, the municipal corporation teams promoted waste segregation in 86 houses of Bharat Milap Colony and Mahesh Nagar Colony. Through door-to-door awareness campaigns, most households have now started segregating wet and dry waste in separate bins, which are collected by municipal vehicles.

The Mathura-Vrindavan municipal corporation eradicated a 15-year-old garbage dump at Machhli Phatak and beautified the area, making it clean and attractive. On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, a special cleanliness drive was conducted in Ahilya Bai Park and surrounding areas, motivating residents for waste segregation and environmental conservation.

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, along with the waterworks, health, and construction departments, jointly acted to resolve waterlogging issues during heavy rains in Mohan Nagar, Shalimar Garden, and the bus stand in Mohan Nagar. During the drive, a permanent solution to a waterlogging issue was ensured by cleaning a 20-year-old drain and pipeline, to which the local residents expressed great satisfaction.

Ayodhya has received 20 electronic hopper tippers from Bharat Electronics Limited, enhancing door-to-door waste collection under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Each ward will now have its own tipper, equipped with GPS and a dedicated route map for efficient operations.

Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation cleared a 150-tonne pile of wet waste on Nigohi Road by sending it to a treatment plant, resolving a long-standing problem.

Under the special campaign, Moradabad Municipal Corporation disposed of 200 metric tons of garbage. The area was neglected earlier and was outside the municipal limits and had turned into a major garbage hotspot. With the help of 250 sanitation workers and modern equipment, it was cleaned, and residents were encouraged to hand over waste to municipal vehicles.

The Bareilly Municipal Corporation resolved water supply issues in Ward-53, Mohalla Rohli Tola, and Ashish Royal Park Colony. A new 1,100-meter pipeline was laid in Rohli Tola, ensuring clean drinking water to 200 houses. In Ashish Royal Park Colony, after the failure of a borewell, a new 15 HP tube well was installed, providing clean water to 260 families.

Kanpur Municipal Corporation spread awareness for ensuring cleanliness and ran a campaign against single-use plastic by inaugurating three new football grounds and organizing friendly football matches.

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation carried out cleanliness and anti-larvae fogging campaigns in flood-affected areas. With the involvement of ward committee members and civil society, waste segregation was emphasized, helping prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

The Meerut municipal commissioner inspected Kanha Cow Shelter to review the care, nutrition, and health management of stray and weak cattle. Representatives of social organizations and schools also participated in the drive. The commissioner stated that cow service is not just a religious duty but also a social responsibility.

Firozabad Municipal Corporation promptly resolved 12 complaints of waterlogging after two days of rain. The municipal commissioner personally monitored the control room and field operations, resolving issues based on citizen feedback.

The Aligarh municipal corporation worked continuously to reduce waterlogging caused by rains. CNDS projects were reviewed, and preparations were completed to hand over the Narangi Lal Smart City Sports Complex within 2–3 weeks, giving the city a new sports facility.